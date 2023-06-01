How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Finals Game 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets and the Miami Heat meet in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ABC
- Watch Nuggets vs. Heat with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- Denver is 41-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The 115.8 points per game the Nuggets record are six more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- When Denver scores more than 109.8 points, it is 48-13.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have given up to their opponents.
- Miami has put together a 20-7 straight-up record in games it shoots over 47.8% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow.
- Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets put up 119.4 points per game at home, compared to 112.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- Denver is ceding 109.6 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (115.3).
- The Nuggets are sinking 12.4 threes per game with a 39% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and 2.3% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.3 threes per game, 36.7% three-point percentage).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score 111.4 points per game at home, 3.9 more than away (107.5). On defense they allow 110.2 per game, 0.9 more than away (109.3).
- Miami is conceding more points at home (110.2 per game) than away (109.3).
- The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Illness
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.