With an over/under of 8.5 wins, the Atlanta Falcons will look to finish the season end the season above .500 in 2023.

Falcons: Win Total Odds & Over/Under

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8.5 +115 -135 46.5%

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta went 9-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Falcons games.

Atlanta compiled 318.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 24th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 27th, giving up 362.1 yards per contest.

Last season the Falcons won only once away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.

Atlanta went 3-9 as underdogs and 4-1 as favorites.

The Falcons were 6-6 in the NFC, including 2-4 in the NFC South.

Falcons Impact Players

Taylor Heinicke racked up 1,859 passing yards (206.6 per game) with a 62.2% completion percentage last season, while throwing for 12 touchdowns with six interceptions. He added 96 rushing yards on 28 carries with one touchdown.

Tyler Allgeier took 210 attempts for 1,035 rushing yards a season ago (64.7 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

Last year Drake London reeled in 72 passes for 866 yards (50.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Kaden Elliss put together a strong body of work a year ago, registering 7.0 sacks, 7.0 TFL and 74 tackles.

Last season, Jessie Bates III reeled in four interceptions and added 71 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and eight passes defended.

Atlanta 2023 Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total last year (119), the Falcons have the least challenging schedule in the league.

In 2023, Atlanta will match up with three teams that had winning records last season, including one that won 12 or more games, while facing four squads that had five or fewer wins a year ago.

The Falcons will have four returning playoff teams on their schedule this season and square off against five teams with negative playoff odds for the 2023 season.

Falcons Postseason Odds

Odds to Make the Playoffs: +130

+130 Odds to Win the NFC South: +250

+250 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +7000

