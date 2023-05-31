Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud is available when the Atlanta Braves battle James Kaprielian and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.
In his last action (on May 31 against the Phillies) he went 2-for-4 with a double.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .317 with four doubles, a home run and a walk.
- In 75.0% of his 16 games this season, d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In six games this season (37.5%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once four times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|.200
|AVG
|.385
|.273
|OBP
|.385
|.200
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|4
|4/1
|K/BB
|3/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.68 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Kaprielian (0-5) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an 8.45 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
