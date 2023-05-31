Sean Murphy -- hitting .342 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Oakland Athletics, with James Kaprielian on the mound, on May 31 at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (46) this season while batting .286 with 21 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 10th in the league in slugging.
  • Murphy has had a hit in 27 of 46 games this season (58.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (30.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 21.7% of his games this year, and 5.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Murphy has driven home a run in 18 games this year (39.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
  • He has scored in 22 of 46 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.279 AVG .300
.405 OBP .453
.557 SLG .680
9 XBH 9
4 HR 5
15 RBI 17
16/10 K/BB 13/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 21
16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (52.4%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (23.8%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.68).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Kaprielian (0-5) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has an 8.45 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing batters.
