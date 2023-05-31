On Wednesday, Eddie Rosario (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Atlanta Braves play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be James Kaprielian. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: James Kaprielian
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .238.
  • Rosario has had a hit in 28 of 47 games this year (59.6%), including multiple hits 10 times (21.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (10.6%), homering in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario has picked up an RBI in 25.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 29.8% of his games this year (14 of 47), with two or more runs three times (6.4%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.288 AVG .209
.319 OBP .261
.500 SLG .302
7 XBH 4
3 HR 0
7 RBI 4
17/3 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 1
Home Away
29 GP 18
17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (11.1%)
9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (27.8%)
4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.6%)
9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (16.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.68 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 98 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Kaprielian (0-5) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He's put together an 8.45 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an 8.45 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .308 to opposing hitters.
