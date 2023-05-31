The Oakland Athletics (12-45) will attempt to sweep the Atlanta Braves (32-23) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday, at 3:37 PM ET.

The Braves will give the ball to Jared Shuster (1-2, 5.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with James Kaprielian (0-5, 8.45 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Braves vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (1-2, 5.33 ERA) vs Kaprielian - OAK (0-5, 8.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jared Shuster

The Braves will hand the ball to Shuster (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.33, a 1.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.342 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Shuster has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Kaprielian

Kaprielian makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with an 8.45 ERA and 34 strikeouts over 33 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an 8.45 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .308 to opposing batters.

Kaprielian has recorded one quality start this season.

Kaprielian is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.7 innings per start.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.