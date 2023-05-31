Wednesday's game features the Atlanta Braves (32-23) and the Oakland Athletics (12-45) clashing at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on May 31) at 3:37 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 7-6 victory for the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Jared Shuster (1-2) to the mound, while James Kaprielian (0-5) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Braves vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA

Braves vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 7, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have a record of 2-3-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have been favorites in 46 games this season and won 27 (58.7%) of those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 8-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Atlanta has scored 278 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Braves have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule