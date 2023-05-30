Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Kevin Pillar -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is batting .247 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.
- Pillar has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this year (32.3%), Pillar has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.7%) he had two or more.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (32.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|.200
|AVG
|.316
|.286
|OBP
|.308
|.480
|SLG
|.447
|3
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|4
|9/3
|K/BB
|7/0
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.78 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics surrender the most home runs in baseball (97 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Sears (0-3) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.