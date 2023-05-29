On Monday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a triple) against the Phillies.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 70 hits and an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .571.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

In 41 of 53 games this season (77.4%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (39.6%).

He has homered in 20.8% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.

Acuna has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (37.7%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (11.3%).

In 60.4% of his games this year (32 of 53), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (24.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .329 AVG .366 .430 OBP .446 .507 SLG .648 9 XBH 10 2 HR 5 9 RBI 13 10/13 K/BB 14/9 9 SB 6 Home Away 29 GP 24 21 (72.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (83.3%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (41.7%) 14 (48.3%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (75.0%) 2 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (37.5%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (50.0%)

