Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Athletics - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Monday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 8:07 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 4-for-5 with a triple) against the Phillies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 70 hits and an OBP of .415, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .571.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- In 41 of 53 games this season (77.4%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (39.6%).
- He has homered in 20.8% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.
- Acuna has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (37.7%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (11.3%).
- In 60.4% of his games this year (32 of 53), he has scored, and in 13 of those games (24.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.329
|AVG
|.366
|.430
|OBP
|.446
|.507
|SLG
|.648
|9
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|13
|10/13
|K/BB
|14/9
|9
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|24
|21 (72.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (83.3%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (41.7%)
|14 (48.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (75.0%)
|2 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (37.5%)
|8 (27.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (50.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 6.87 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (96 total, 1.7 per game).
- Blackburn will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Thursday, Aug. 4 against the Los Angeles Angels.
- Over his 21 appearances last season he finished with a 4.28 ERA and a 1.257 WHIP, putting together a 7-6 record.
