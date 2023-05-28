The Atlanta Dream (1-1) clash with the Indiana Fever (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 28, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Dream vs. Fever matchup.

Dream vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK

NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Dream vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Dream won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Fever won six games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Dream and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 25 times last season.

In Fever games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.

