Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Sunday's game between the Atlanta Braves (31-21) and the Philadelphia Phillies (25-27) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM on May 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (4-2) to the mound, while Dylan Covey will answer the bell for the Phillies.
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Phillies Player Props
|Braves vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-5.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Braves have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 26 (60.5%) of those contests.
- Atlanta is undefeated in seven games this season when favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 264.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 23
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Spencer Strider vs Bobby Miller
|May 24
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
|May 25
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Dylan Dodd vs Aaron Nola
|May 26
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Jared Shuster vs Taijuan Walker
|May 27
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
|May 28
|Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Dylan Covey
|May 29
|@ Athletics
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Paul Blackburn
|May 30
|@ Athletics
|-
|TBA vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 31
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jared Shuster vs JP Sears
|June 2
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Merrill Kelly
|June 3
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Tommy Henry
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.