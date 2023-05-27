The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer at Wrigley Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are 10th-best in MLB play with 63 total home runs.

Chicago's .420 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Cubs' .257 batting average ranks 12th in the majors.

Chicago has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (232 total runs).

The Cubs' .335 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Cubs strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 22 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Chicago has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Chicago's 4.16 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.262).

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 38 home runs as a team.

Cincinnati ranks 24th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

Cincinnati ranks 18th in the majors with 226 total runs scored this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .329.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-best in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds pitchers have a 1.455 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Jameson Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.76 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw 2 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Taillon has not recorded a quality start so far this season.

Taillon is looking to record his third start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Williamson will get the start for the Reds, his third of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing 4 1/3 innings and giving up three earned runs.

In two starts, Williamson has pitched through or past the fifth inning one time. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Phillies L 2-1 Away Justin Steele Taijuan Walker 5/23/2023 Mets W 7-2 Home Drew Smyly Tylor Megill 5/24/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Marcus Stroman Kodai Senga 5/25/2023 Mets L 10-1 Home Kyle Hendricks Carlos Carrasco 5/26/2023 Reds L 9-0 Home Justin Steele Hunter Greene 5/27/2023 Reds - Home Jameson Taillon Brandon Williamson 5/28/2023 Reds - Home Drew Smyly Graham Ashcraft 5/29/2023 Rays - Home Marcus Stroman Shane McClanahan 5/30/2023 Rays - Home Kyle Hendricks Zach Eflin 5/31/2023 Rays - Home Justin Steele - 6/2/2023 Padres - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Wacha

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-5 Home Brandon Williamson Jordan Montgomery 5/23/2023 Cardinals L 8-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright 5/24/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs W 9-0 Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs - Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox - Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox - Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes

