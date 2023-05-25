Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Phillies - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .254 with 10 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
- In 65.3% of his games this season (32 of 49), Albies has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (24.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in nine of them (18.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has had an RBI in 18 games this year (36.7%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.7% of his games this year (18 of 49), with two or more runs three times (6.1%).
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.224
|AVG
|.324
|.272
|OBP
|.347
|.421
|SLG
|.620
|6
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|12
|RBI
|15
|19/4
|K/BB
|6/3
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (70.8%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|7 (28.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.58 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (48 total, one per game).
- Nola (4-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 62 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.31), 18th in WHIP (1.069), and 49th in K/9 (7.6).
