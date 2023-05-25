Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (30-19) and the Philadelphia Phillies (23-26) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM on May 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Dylan Dodd to the mound, while Aaron Nola (4-3) will get the nod for the Phillies.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

MLB Network

Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Phillies 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Braves have been favored 41 times and won 26, or 63.4%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 27-17, a 61.4% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Braves have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking ninth with 251 total runs this season.

The Braves have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule