Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (29-19) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-19) at Truist Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on May 24.

The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0, 2.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Dodgers will turn to Tony Gonsolin (2-1, 1.13 ERA).

Braves vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: MLB Network

Braves vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Dodgers

  • Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

  • The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 7-3-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
  • The Braves have won 25, or 62.5%, of the 40 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Atlanta has entered 38 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 24-14 in those contests.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 54.5% chance to win.
  • Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking seventh with 247 total runs this season.
  • The Braves' 3.66 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 19 Mariners W 6-2 Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
May 20 Mariners L 7-3 Jesse Chávez vs Logan Gilbert
May 21 Mariners W 3-2 Jared Shuster vs George Kirby
May 22 Dodgers L 8-6 Charlie Morton vs Gavin Stone
May 23 Dodgers L 8-1 Spencer Strider vs Bobby Miller
May 24 Dodgers - Bryce Elder vs Tony Gonsolin
May 25 Phillies - Charlie Morton vs Aaron Nola
May 26 Phillies - Jared Shuster vs TBA
May 27 Phillies - Charlie Morton vs Zack Wheeler
May 28 Phillies - Spencer Strider vs Taijuan Walker
May 29 @ Athletics - Bryce Elder vs Ken Waldichuk

