On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the Minnesota Lynx (0-1) hit the court against the Atlanta Dream (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Lynx matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Dream vs. Lynx Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Twitter, BSNX, and BSSE
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Arena: Target Center

Dream vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lynx Moneyline Dream Moneyline
DraftKings Lynx (-2) 162 -135 +115 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lynx (-2.5) 161.5 -135 +110 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lynx (-2.5) 161.5 -140 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lynx (-2.5) 162.5 -140 +110 Bet on this game with Tipico

Dream vs. Lynx Betting Trends

  • The Lynx covered 14 times in 22 matchups with a spread last season.
  • The Dream compiled an 11-14-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Lynx games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last season.
  • Last season, 12 of the Dream's games hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.