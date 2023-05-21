The Boston Celtics are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 2-0. The matchup's over/under is set at 214.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -3.5 214.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In 65 games this season, Boston and its opponents have scored more than 214.5 total points.

Boston's outings this year have an average total of 229.4, 14.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Celtics have compiled a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won 39 of its 56 games, or 69.6%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 214.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for Miami's contests this season is 219.3, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

So far this year, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.

The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won three of its 12 games, or 25%, when it is the underdog by at least +145 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 52 63.4% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their last 10 contests.

Seven of Celtics' last 10 games have gone over the total.

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 23 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities in away games.

The Celtics average 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Boston scores more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

The Heat have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 games.

Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Miami has put together a 17-17 ATS record and a 26-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 30-32 43-39 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

