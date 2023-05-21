Player props are available for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ty France, among others, when the Atlanta Braves host the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 61 hits with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 26 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He's slashing .347/.434/.608 so far this season.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in 10 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, five home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers May. 17 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 1 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 41 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.

He has a slash line of .243/.373/.538 on the year.

Olson enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mariners May. 20 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Mariners May. 19 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 at Rangers May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 2 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

France Stats

France has 45 hits with 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .259/.333/.368 so far this season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 20 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 12 walks and 21 RBI (45 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.339/.529 on the year.

Kelenic heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves May. 20 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 19 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 3 0 1 2 1

