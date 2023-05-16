Nuggets vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers are 6-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Lakers 112
Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Lakers Player Props
|Nuggets vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Lakers
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (222.5)
- The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 40-39-3 mark from the Lakers.
- As a 6-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Denver is 18-15-1 against the spread compared to the 6-13-1 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 6-point underdog.
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Denver does it less often (45.1% of the time) than Los Angeles (52.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Lakers are 23-28 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets Performance Insights
- This season, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 assists per game.
- The Nuggets are making 11.8 threes per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
- So far this year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.1% threes (27.1% of the team's baskets).
Lakers Performance Insights
- With 117.2 points scored per game and 116.6 points allowed, Los Angeles is sixth in the league offensively and 20th on defense.
- The Lakers are 15th in the league in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- At 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from downtown, the Lakers are 24th and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles has taken 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets have been 2-pointers, and 25.2% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.