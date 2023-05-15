Braves vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 15
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Texas Rangers (25-15) and the Atlanta Braves (25-15) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM on May 15.
The Braves will look to Charlie Morton (4-3) against the Rangers and Cody Bradford.
Braves vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Braves vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- The Braves have won 21, or 63.6%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 18-6 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The Braves have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Atlanta has scored 206 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.56 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Dylan Lee vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Spencer Strider vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|L 5-2
|Bryce Elder vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|L 6-5
|Collin McHugh vs Yusei Kikuchi
|May 15
|@ Rangers
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Cody Bradford
|May 16
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Dane Dunning
|May 17
|@ Rangers
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Nathan Eovaldi
|May 19
|Mariners
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Bryce Miller
|May 20
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Logan Gilbert
|May 21
|Mariners
|-
|Charlie Morton vs George Kirby
