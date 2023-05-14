Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays (23-16) will be eyeing a series sweep when they take on the Atlanta Braves (25-14) at Rogers Centre on Sunday, May 14. First pitch is set for 1:37 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Braves have -110 odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (5-0, 3.35 ERA) vs Collin McHugh - ATL (1-0, 3.38 ERA)

Braves vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Blue Jays have won 16 out of the 25 games, or 64%, in which they've been favored.

The Blue Jays have a 17-10 record (winning 63% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Blue Jays have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Braves have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win three times (75%) in those contests.

This season, the Braves have been victorious three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Braves have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

