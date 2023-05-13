Dodgers vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Diego Padres (19-20) carry a three-game losing streak into a home matchup versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (24-15), at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias (4-3) versus the Padres and Joe Musgrove (1-0).
Dodgers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Urias - LAD (4-3, 3.77 ERA) vs Musgrove - SD (1-0, 6.75 ERA)
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Urías
- Urias (4-3) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.77 and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .256 in eight games this season.
- He has earned a quality start four times in eight starts this season.
- Urias has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Julio Urías vs. Padres
- The Padres have scored 159 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 295 hits, 26th in baseball, with 43 home runs (14th in the league).
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Padres in one game, and they have gone 8-for-24 with three doubles and two RBI over 5 2/3 innings.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove
- Musgrove (1-0) takes the mound first for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 13 1/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .273 batting average against him.
- Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this outing.
Joe Musgrove vs. Dodgers
- He will face a Dodgers team that is hitting .232 as a unit (25th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .451 (third in the league) with 66 total home runs (second in MLB play).
- Musgrove has a 0 ERA and a 1 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .111 batting average over one appearance.
