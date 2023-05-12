Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Bo Bichette and others in the Atlanta Braves-Toronto Blue Jays matchup at Rogers Centre on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

Braves vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SN1

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (4-0) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his eighth start of the season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Strider has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 17th, .925 WHIP ranks sixth, and 15.1 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles May. 6 5.0 4 2 2 10 0 at Mets May. 1 5.0 5 4 4 8 3 vs. Marlins Apr. 24 8.0 2 0 0 13 0 at Padres Apr. 18 6.0 1 0 0 9 3 vs. Reds Apr. 12 5.0 4 3 3 9 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 50 hits with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashed .347/.438/.576 so far this year.

Acuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 9 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 6 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has nine doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI (32 total hits).

He's slashing .288/.428/.613 on the year.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 9 3-for-4 1 0 4 4 vs. Orioles May. 7 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 5 2-for-4 1 1 4 5

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has nine doubles, eight home runs, nine walks and 24 RBI (52 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .329/.369/.538 so far this year.

Bichette hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .364 with four doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies May. 9 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Pirates May. 7 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Pirates May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Pirates May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 43 hits with eight doubles, seven home runs, 15 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .312/.392/.522 slash line so far this season.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies May. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Red Sox May. 4 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 at Red Sox May. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

