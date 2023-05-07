Stars vs. Kraken NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up at 1-1. The Kraken are underdogs (+120) in this game against the Stars (-145).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|+125
|-145
|-
|BetMGM
|+120
|-145
|5.5
|PointsBet
|+125
|-145
|5.5
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 53 of 91 games this season.
- The Stars have been victorious in 18 of their 24 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).
- The Kraken have been listed as the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.
- Dallas is 15-4 (winning 78.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- Seattle has a record of 8-6 in games when bookmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+290)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-200)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-161)
|2.5 (-110)
|Tyler Seguin
|0.5 (+170)
|0.5 (-133)
|2.5 (+100)
Kraken Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Beniers
|0.5 (+190)
|0.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-161)
|Vince Dunn
|0.5 (+130)
|0.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-189)
|Jaden Schwartz
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+100)
|2.5 (-128)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-1-2
|0-0
|5-5-0
|5.7
|3.50
|2.20
Kraken Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|0-0
|3-7-0
|5.9
|2.60
|2.70
