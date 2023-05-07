Bryce Elder starts for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at Truist Park against Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 11:35 AM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 57 total home runs.

Atlanta ranks second in baseball with a .473 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank fifth in the majors with a .265 batting average.

Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (185 total, 5.4 per game).

The Braves' .345 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 9.0 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks third in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta's 3.60 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 10th-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.253).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Elder gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.75 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering three hits.

Elder has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Elder will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 6.0 innings per outing.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Marlins W 6-0 Away Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins W 14-6 Away Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins W 6-3 Away Dylan Dodd Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles L 9-4 Home Max Fried Dean Kremer 5/6/2023 Orioles W 5-4 Home Spencer Strider Kyle Bradish 5/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Elder Tyler Wells 5/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Charlie Morton Nick Pivetta 5/10/2023 Red Sox - Home Max Fried Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays - Away Charlie Morton Yusei Kikuchi

