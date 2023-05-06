The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (batting .333 in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, six walks and 12 RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Orioles.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (29) this season while batting .296 with 17 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
  • Murphy has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (34.5%).
  • He has hit a home run in 27.6% of his games this year, and 7.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 44.8% of his games this season, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 17.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 51.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 17.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (40.0%)
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (39 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Bradish (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 6.14 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .323 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.