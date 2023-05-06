The Miami Heat (44-38) have five players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs second round game 3 with the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Saturday, May 6 at 3:30 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Knicks defeated the Heat 111-105 on Tuesday. Jalen Brunson led the way with a team-leading 30 points in the win for the Knicks, while Caleb Martin scored 22 points in the loss for the Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Miami has a 19-6 record when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Heat have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 119.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 9.8 points more than the 109.5 they've scored this year.

Miami hits 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12 (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in the league), while giving up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in the NBA).

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow their opponents to score (109.8).

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

The Knicks are posting 108.9 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 7.1 fewer points than their average for the season (116).

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 35.7%.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4 209

