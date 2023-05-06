How to Watch the Braves vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves will try to beat Kyle Bradish, the Baltimore Orioles' starter, on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Orioles Player Props
|Braves vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Orioles Odds
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves are second-best in MLB action with 55 total home runs.
- Atlanta's .471 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Braves are sixth in the majors with a .264 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (180 total, 5.5 per game).
- The Braves' .344 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.
- The Braves strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 24 average in MLB.
- Atlanta's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta's 3.62 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.261).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider makes the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season. He is 4-0 with a 2.57 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the New York Mets, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Strider has three quality starts this season.
- Strider will look to prolong a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per appearance).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/1/2023
|Mets
|L 5-3
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|5/2/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-0
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Sandy Alcantara
|5/3/2023
|Marlins
|W 14-6
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Braxton Garrett
|5/4/2023
|Marlins
|W 6-3
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/5/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Home
|Max Fried
|Dean Kremer
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.