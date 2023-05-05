Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid are two players to watch on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) match up with the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Wells Fargo Center.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, May 5

Friday, May 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics knocked off the 76ers, 121-87, on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown poured in a team-high 25 points for the Celtics, and chipped in three rebounds and four assists. Tobias Harris had 16 points, plus seven rebounds and zero assists, for the 76ers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 25 3 4 2 0 3 Malcolm Brogdon 23 6 2 0 1 6 Derrick White 15 1 1 0 0 3

76ers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tobias Harris 16 7 0 0 0 2 Joel Embiid 15 3 0 0 5 0 Tyrese Maxey 13 3 3 0 1 1

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on his squad in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per contest, and also posts 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA) with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart leads the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is putting up team highs in points (33.1 per game) and rebounds (10.2). And he is delivering 4.2 assists, making 54.8% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

James Harden is putting up a team-best 10.7 assists per contest. And he is delivering 21 points and 6.1 rebounds, making 44.1% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 2.8 treys per game.

The 76ers receive 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Harris.

The 76ers get 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Tyrese Maxey.

De'Anthony Melton gives the 76ers 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 23 8.1 4.4 0.5 0.9 2.5 James Harden PHI 16 4.2 5.9 0.9 0.3 2.7 Joel Embiid PHI 14.8 5.6 2 0.3 1.6 0.2 Jaylen Brown BOS 20.8 4.1 2.6 1 0.3 2.3 Derrick White BOS 13.8 3.2 3.6 0.4 0.8 2 Tobias Harris PHI 13.1 5.8 1.5 0.4 0.3 1.4

