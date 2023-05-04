Stars vs. Kraken NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday, May 4, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0. The Stars have -210 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+170).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-210
|+180
|-
|BetMGM
|-210
|+170
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-222
|+180
|5.5
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Seattle has played 52 games this season with over 5.5 goals.
- The Stars have gone 17-6 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- This season the Kraken have eight wins in the 20 games in which they've been an underdog.
- Dallas has had five games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter and won each time.
- Seattle is 2-1 when it is the underdog by +170 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jason Robertson
|0.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+175)
|3.5 (+100)
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+270)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-200)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+140)
|0.5 (-167)
|2.5 (-105)
Kraken Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Beniers
|0.5 (+200)
|0.5 (+100)
|1.5 (-149)
|Vince Dunn
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-175)
|Jaden Schwartz
|0.5 (+240)
|0.5 (+100)
|2.5 (-133)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-1-2
|0-0
|5-5-0
|5.8
|3.7
|2.1
Kraken Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|0-0
|2-8-0
|6
|2.5
|2.7
