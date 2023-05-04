Matt Olson, with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Jesus Luzardo on the hill, May 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Marlins.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Jesús Luzardo

Jesús Luzardo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .246 with six doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

Looking at the 31 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in seven of them (22.6%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has driven home a run in 14 games this season (45.2%), including more than one RBI in 22.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 19 of 31 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (76.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (29.4%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

