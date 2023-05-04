Luis Arraez leads the Miami Marlins (16-15) into a matchup versus Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (21-10) at LoanDepot park, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET. Arraez is batting .432, best in the league, and Acuna is third at .355.

The probable starters are Jesus Luzardo (2-1) for the Marlins and Dylan Dodd for the Braves.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Braves vs. Marlins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: LoanDepot park

LoanDepot park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Luzardo - MIA (2-1, 3.48 ERA) vs Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd

Dodd will make his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 24-year-old lefty is making his MLB debut.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

The Marlins will hand the ball to Luzardo (2-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, a 3.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.337 in six games this season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In six starts this season, Luzardo has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 25-year-old's 3.48 ERA ranks 35th, 1.337 WHIP ranks 55th, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 16th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.