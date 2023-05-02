Tuesday, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins and Sandy Alcantara, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 2 against the Marlins) he went 1-for-4.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is hitting .085 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Ozuna has gotten a hit in five of 18 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in four of 18 games so far this season.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • The Marlins rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (36 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alcantara gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 64th in ERA (5.34), 37th in WHIP (1.187), and 49th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers.
