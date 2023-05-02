Austin Riley -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on May 2 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: LoanDepot park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSFL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley has four doubles, five home runs and 15 walks while hitting .241.
  • Riley has had a hit in 20 of 29 games this season (69.0%), including multiple hits five times (17.2%).
  • He has hit a home run in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 12 games this season (41.4%), Riley has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.3%) he had two or more.
  • In 44.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (6.7%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (26.7%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (46.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Marlins have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (36 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alcantara (1-2 with a 5.34 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.34 ERA ranks 64th, 1.187 WHIP ranks 37th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th.
