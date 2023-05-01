After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 4:40 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mets.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II is batting .200 with a double and two walks.
  • Harris II has gotten a hit in five of eight games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Harris II has an RBI in one game this year.
  • In three of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 7
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (38 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Megill (3-1 with a 3.96 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday, April 23 against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 3.96 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing hitters.
