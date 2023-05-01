The Atlanta Braves (21-10) are currently +500 to win the World Series, the best odds in the majors.

Braves MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +500 1st (+500, bet $100 to win $500)

Braves Standings Information

The Braves are in first place, 3.5 games in front of the Mets, in the NL East.

Team Games Back 1 Atlanta Braves - 2 New York Mets 3.5 3 Miami Marlins 4 4 Philadelphia Phillies 5.5 5 Washington Nationals 8.5

Braves Team Stats

The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.53 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have an 11-1 record in games this season when they hit at least two homers.

Atlanta has put up at least five extra-base hits in eight games this season, and won every time.

The Braves have gone 10-4 in games when they strike out 10 or more batters.

Atlanta has gone 12-2 in games this season when giving up three or fewer earned runs.

Braves Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Ronald Acuña Jr. +275 - - .355/.448/.595 6 HR 19 RBI Matt Olson +1400 - - .246/.369/.517 8 HR 25 RBI Austin Riley +2500 - - .239/.331/.427 6 HR 18 RBI Sean Murphy +4000 - - .289/.439/.633 8 HR 23 RBI Ozzie Albies +10000 - - .275/.323/.567 9 HR 26 RBI Michael Harris II +10000 - - .237/.310/.368 1 HR 3 RBI Spencer Strider +15000 +225 - 4-0 2.57 ERA 14.7 K/9 Marcell Ozuna +25000 - - .147/.247/.338 4 HR 7 RBI Travis d'Arnaud +25000 - - .333/.333/.424 0 HR 5 RBI Kyle Wright - +10000 - 0-1 5.79 ERA 9.6 K/9 Charlie Morton - +20000 - 3-3 3.37 ERA 8.3 K/9 Max Fried - +900 - 2-0 0.45 ERA 8.1 K/9

Braves' Top Players

Ronald Acuna Jr., the team's best hitter this season, is batting .355 with a .448 OBP, six home runs, 28 runs scored, and 19 RBI, also including 14 stolen bases.

So far this season, Ozzie Albies has contributed to the club's lineup by hitting .275/.323/.567 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs, eight walks and 26 RBI.

At the dish, Sean Murphy is hitting .289/.439/.633 with seven doubles, eight home runs, 20 walks and 23 RBI.

Matt Olson has registered a .246/.369/.517 triple slash with six doubles, eight home runs, 22 walks and 25 RBI this season.

