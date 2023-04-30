Ahead of Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38), the New York Knicks (47-35) will be keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 30 at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks are coming off of a 106-95 victory over the Cavaliers in their last outing on Wednesday. Jalen Brunson's team-leading 23 points paced the Knicks in the victory.

The Heat are coming off of a 128-126 OT win against the Bucks in their most recent game on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler's team-leading 42 points paced the Heat in the win.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Julius Randle PF Questionable Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Quentin Grimes SG Questionable Shoulder 11.3 3.2 2.1 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hamstring 20.4 9.2 3.2 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ABC

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks average 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

The Knicks have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 112.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 3.5 points fewer than the 116 they've scored this year.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.4% from deep while its opponents hit 35.7% from long range.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in the league), and allow 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

The Heat are posting 122.7 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 13.2 more than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat average 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while giving up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -4.5 207.5

