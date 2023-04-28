Friday, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves square off against the New York Mets and David Peterson, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 28 against the Padres) he went 0-for-1.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has a double and two walks while batting .217.

Harris II has gotten a hit in five of seven games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

Harris II has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 6 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

