Hawks vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 6
The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will square off in a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Hawks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-7)
|231
|-285
|+240
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-6.5)
|230.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-7)
|231
|-303
|+240
|Tipico
|Celtics (-6.5)
|232.5
|-260
|+220
Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Hawks score 118.4 points per game (third in NBA) and concede 118.1 (25th in league) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- These teams score 236.3 points per game between them, 5.3 more than this game's point total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 229.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Atlanta is 35-44-3 ATS this year.
Hawks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Trae Young
|27.5
|-115
|26.2
|Dejounte Murray
|21.5
|-115
|20.5
|De'Andre Hunter
|14.5
|-115
|15.4
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|11.5
|-115
|14.0
|John Collins
|10.5
|-130
|13.1
