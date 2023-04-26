Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (.065 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and four walks) and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has a double, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .073.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in four of 17 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four of 17 games so far this season.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Marlins' 4.56 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Marlins pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Marlins will send Alcantara (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.84), 31st in WHIP (1.176), and 49th in K/9 (7.3) among pitchers who qualify.
