The Memphis Grizzlies are 4-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA. The Lakers lead the series 3-1.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

TNT, BSSE, and SportsNet LA

Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 118 - Lakers 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 4)

Grizzlies (- 4) Pick OU: Over (222.5)



The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .451 mark (37-41-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 12-18-2 against the spread compared to the 23-19-4 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 4-point favorite.

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Lakers are 23-28, while the Grizzlies are 48-15 as moneyline favorites.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Offensively, Memphis is putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is allowing 113 points per contest at the other end (11th-ranked).

The Grizzlies are averaging 26 dimes per game, which ranks them ninth in the NBA in 2022-23.

With 12 threes per game, the Grizzlies rank 16th in the NBA. They have a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Memphis has taken 62.8% two-pointers and 37.2% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 72.5% are two-pointers and 27.5% are threes.

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and give up 116.6, making them sixth in the NBA on offense and 20th on defense.

This season the Lakers are ranked 15th in the league in assists at 25.3 per game.

The Lakers make 10.8 3-pointers per game and shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc, ranking 24th and 24th, respectively, in the NBA.

Los Angeles takes 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' buckets are 2-pointers, and 25.2% are 3-pointers.

