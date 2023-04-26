Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Marlins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Marlins.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is hitting .270 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 walks.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 18 of 24 games this year (75.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (20.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.8% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his plate appearances.
- Riley has had an RBI in 12 games this season (50.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%).
- In 12 of 24 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Alcantara (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while giving up hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (5.84), 31st in WHIP (1.176), and 49th in K/9 (7.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.