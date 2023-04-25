Stars vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, April 25, starting at 8:00 PM ET and airing on TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX. The teams are knotted up 2-2 in the series. Bookmakers list the Wild as underdogs in this matchup, listing them +125 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-145).
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, TVAS2, BSSW, BSWIX, SN360, and BSNX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-145)
|Wild (+125)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 39 of their 61 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.9%).
- Dallas is 28-14 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this matchup.
Wild Betting Insights
- This season the Wild have won eight of the 23 games, or 34.8%, in which they've been an underdog.
- This season Minnesota has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set in this outing implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Wild.
Stars vs. Wild Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|239 (23rd)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (6th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its last 10 contests, Dallas has not hit the over.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in NHL action, conceding 215 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild and their opponents hit the over just one time over Minnesota's last 10 games.
- During their past 10 games, the Wild and their opponents are averaging 7.6 goals, 0.1 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (239 total goals, 2.9 per game).
- The Wild have conceded 2.7 goals per game, 219 total, the sixth-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their 14th-ranked goal differential is +20.
