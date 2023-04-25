Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-10)
|220
|-490
|+390
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-9.5)
|220.5
|-450
|+350
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-10)
|220.5
|-500
|+375
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-9.5)
|221.5
|-450
|+360
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and allowing 115.8 (18th in NBA).
- The two teams average 231.6 points per game combined, 11.6 more points than this game's total.
- Opponents of these teams put up 228.3 combined points per game, 8.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Minnesota is 39-42-1 ATS this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|24.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|22.5
|-105
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|17.5
|-120
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|-105
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|-130
|11.5
