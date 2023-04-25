The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 up next.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Atlanta is 30-20 when it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The Hawks average seven more points per game (118.4) than the Celtics give up to opponents (111.4).

Atlanta has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, putting up 119.6 points per game, compared to 117.2 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 117.4 points per game at home, and 118.9 on the road.

Atlanta is giving up fewer points at home (117.4 per game) than away (118.9).

This season the Hawks are picking up more assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (24.7).

