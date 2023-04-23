Sam Hilliard -- hitting .318 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Hilliard? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

Hilliard is hitting .324 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

In eight of 15 games this year (53.3%) Hilliard has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (26.7%).

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Hilliard has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In seven of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings