There is a lot to be excited about on today's MLB schedule, including a Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Chicago Cubs.

Here you will find information on live coverage of all of today's MLB action.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Philadelphia Phillies (10-12) play the Colorado Rockies (6-16)

The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Brandon Marsh (.359 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)

Brandon Marsh (.359 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI) COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.288 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI)

PHI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -288 +238 9

The Atlanta Braves (14-7) face the Houston Astros (11-10)

The Astros will hit the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Sunday at 1:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.375 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.375 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.288 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI)

ATL Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -137 +117 8

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The Baltimore Orioles (13-7) host the Detroit Tigers (7-12)

The Tigers will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.307 AVG, 4 HR, 15 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.307 AVG, 4 HR, 15 RBI) DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.222 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)

BAL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -174 +149 8

The New York Yankees (13-8) face the Toronto Blue Jays (12-9)

The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Anthony Rizzo (.319 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

Anthony Rizzo (.319 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI) TOR Key Player: Matt Chapman (.360 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI)

TOR Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -135 +115 8.5

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Pittsburgh Pirates (15-7) play the Cincinnati Reds (7-14)

The Reds will take to the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.294 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Bryan Reynolds (.294 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.307 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI)

PIT Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -110 -109 8.5

The Cleveland Guardians (10-11) play host to the Miami Marlins (12-9)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.256 AVG, 2 HR, 12 RBI)

José Ramírez (.256 AVG, 2 HR, 12 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.444 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)

CLE Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -114 -105 7.5

The Tampa Bay Rays (18-3) face the Chicago White Sox (7-14)

The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TB Key Player: Randy Arozarena (.350 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI)

Randy Arozarena (.350 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI) CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.257 AVG, 1 HR, 14 RBI)

TB Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -150 +129 7.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (15-6) play host to the Boston Red Sox (11-11)

The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.242 AVG, 7 HR, 17 RBI)

Rowdy Tellez (.242 AVG, 7 HR, 17 RBI) BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.264 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)

MIL Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -184 +157 8.5

The Minnesota Twins (11-10) take on the Washington Nationals (7-13)

The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Joey Gallo (.226 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI)

Joey Gallo (.226 AVG, 5 HR, 11 RBI) WSH Key Player: Jeimer Candelario (.268 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)

MIN Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -267 +219 8.5

The Chicago Cubs (12-8) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (11-11)

The Dodgers will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.367 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.367 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI) LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.254 AVG, 10 HR, 19 RBI)

LAD Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -140 +119 7.5

The Texas Rangers (13-7) host the Oakland Athletics (4-17)

The Athletics hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Adolis García (.260 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI)

Adolis García (.260 AVG, 7 HR, 28 RBI) OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.326 AVG, 4 HR, 11 RBI)

TEX Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -354 +282 7

The Los Angeles Angels (10-11) face the Kansas City Royals (5-16)

The Royals hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.288 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI)

Hunter Renfroe (.288 AVG, 6 HR, 18 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 8 RBI)

LAA Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -207 +173 9.5

The Seattle Mariners (10-11) face the St. Louis Cardinals (8-13)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Ty France (.289 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI)

Ty France (.289 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI) STL Key Player: Nolan Gorman (.302 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI)

STL Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -111 -108 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (12-10) take on the San Diego Padres (11-12)

The Padres will hit the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Ketel Marte (.282 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI)

Ketel Marte (.282 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI) SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.341 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)

SD Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -144 +123 9

The San Francisco Giants (7-13) face the New York Mets (14-8)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park against the Giants on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:08 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.329 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI)

Thairo Estrada (.329 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.279 AVG, 10 HR, 23 RBI)

NYM Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -122 +102 9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.