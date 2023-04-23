Islanders vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
The New York Islanders are on their home ice at UBS Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, starting at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO. The Hurricanes have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Islanders are favored (-125) against the Hurricanes (+105).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Islanders vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN360, TVAS, MSGSN, and BSSO
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-125)
|Hurricanes (+105)
|5.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Islanders Betting Insights
- The Islanders have won 25 of their 40 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (62.5%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, New York has gone 21-15 (winning 58.3%).
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Islanders a 55.6% chance to win.
- New York and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 43 of 85 games this season.
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- This season the Hurricanes have been an underdog 12 times, and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.
- Carolina has entered four games this season as an underdog by +105 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Hurricanes.
- Carolina has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 40 of 85 games this season.
Islanders vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|242 (22nd)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|217 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|34 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|39 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Islanders Advanced Stats
- New York has not hit the over in its past 10 games.
- The Islanders and their opponents have averaged 5.7 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 5.5 in this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Islanders are putting up 0.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Islanders offense's 242 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.
- The Islanders have allowed the fifth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 217 (2.6 per game).
- Their goal differential (+25) ranks them 12th in the NHL.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina and its opponents failed to combine to hit the over in any of the Hurricanes' most recent 10 contests.
- The Hurricanes have averaged a total of 5.8 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 greater than this matchup's over/under of 5.5.
- During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes and their opponents are averaging 1.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.4 goals.
- The Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked scoring offense (262 total goals, 3.2 per game).
- The Hurricanes have given up 2.6 goals per game, 210 total, the second-fewest among NHL teams.
- Their seventh-best goal differential is +52.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.