The Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks will match up in Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Hawks have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in league) and conceding 118.1 (25th in NBA).

The two teams average 236.3 points per game combined, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

These teams give up a combined 229.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Atlanta has put together a 35-44-3 ATS record so far this season.

