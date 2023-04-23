How to Watch the Braves vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros on Sunday at 1:30 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth in MLB action with 29 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Atlanta is sixth in baseball with a .436 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the seventh-best batting average in the majors (.259).
- Atlanta is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.0 runs per game (104 total).
- The Braves' .338 on-base percentage is seventh-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 9.6 strikeouts per game rank 24th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.40 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.277).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will look to Max Fried (1-0) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/17/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Ryan Weathers
|4/18/2023
|Padres
|W 8-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Blake Snell
|4/19/2023
|Padres
|L 1-0
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Martínez
|4/21/2023
|Astros
|L 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Hunter Brown
|4/22/2023
|Astros
|L 6-3
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Framber Valdez
|4/23/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Cristian Javier
|4/24/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Edward Cabrera
|4/25/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Daniel Castano
|4/26/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Braxton Garrett
|4/27/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Sandy Alcantara
|4/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|David Peterson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.